LASG puts Quilox, three others under lock for contravening COVID-19 business guidelines

In a bid to flatten coronavirus curve in Lagos State, the Government has put Quilox pool and bar in Ajah and three other facilities under lock for allegedly impeding its efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19 and contravening different sections of the State Environmental Law.

The other entertainment facilities put under lock by the government were Page One in Ajah, Farms City, and Bien Mange in Lekki axis of the state.

Other reasons for the seal were that they operated within a residential area and constituted nuisance when Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) officials led by Special Assistant to the General Manager, Dr. Adebola Odunsi and the Director, Enforcement, Compliance, and Monitoring, Kayode Bello, visited the facilities.

Addressing pressmen after the enforcement, the agency’s General Manager, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe , stated that the activities discovered within premises of the affected facilities constituted threat to Lagosians wellbeing.

Describing the development at Farms City as quite unfortunate, she disclosed that the agency acted on a tip-off from a whistleblower that discovered the infractions.

“The agency acted on a tip from a whistleblower, alleging traffic congestion, flagrant disobedience of the environmental laws (public smoking and noise pollution) as well as non-compliance of the COVID -19 safety protocols. And upon arrival, the team noticed several infractions and identified same to the management, which led to clearing out the fun seekers and shutting down the facility pending full investigations.

“Our aim in LASEPA is to “Our aim in LASEPA is to identify environmental violations across the various facilities visited, but could not afford to ignore the level of non-compliance to COVID-19 protocols in all the sealed facilities”, she added.

The LASEPA boss stressed that the sealed facilities were found contravening President Muhammadu Buhari and governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu directives on the use of face mask, social gathering, and 10 pm curfew in the state.

“Therefore, their activities remain illegal under the State’s guidelines on combating COVID-19 outbreak. All offenders, including facilities, event planners, organizers, and promoters would face stern repercussions as consequences for their nonchalant engagement.