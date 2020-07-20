LASG puts Quilox, three others under lock for contravening COVID-19 business guidelines

In a bid to flatten coronavirus curve in Lagos State, the Government has put Quilox pool and bar in Ajah and three other facilities under lock for allegedly impeding its efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19 and contravening different sections of the State Environmental Law.
The other entertainment facilities put under lock by the government were Page One in Ajah, Farms City, and Bien Mange in Lekki axis of the state.
Other reasons for the seal were that they operated within a residential area and constituted nuisance when Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) officials led by Special Assistant to the General Manager, Dr. Adebola Odunsi and the Director, Enforcement, Compliance, and Monitoring, Kayode Bello, visited the facilities.