LASG puts Queens Park Centre under lock over COVID-19 contravention

The Lagos State Government has put Queens Park Event Centre, Oniru, under lock and key for contravening coronavirus guidelines put in place to halt the spread of the virus, particularly during the festive season.

Aside from the sealing the facility, the government also revoked the park’s operational licence and barred it from operation indefinitely.

The state’s Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Pharm. Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf said that said the facility was put under lock to protect citizens across the state from contracting the virus.

While enjoining other event centres and venue owners to comply with the governments laid down directives, she noted that the state would stop at nothing in sactioning those who contravened the virus protocols.

According to her, any centres and venue owners who fails to comply with the governments laid down directives will risk loosing their chances of doing business in Lagos.

She reiterated that the fight against the virus can only be successful if all stakeholders, including the citizens follow the laid down public health and safety protocols.

Meanwhile, the Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, said that the move to seal the facility became necessary following an event that was held at the venue on the 26th of December that contravened all safety protocols laid down by the state.

He further stated that the commission has begun a legal process against some recalcitrant business owners who removed the government seal and continued operations.

While stating that mass gatherings at restaurants, bars, cafes and public places without observing necessary safety guidelines would increase spread of the virus, Mojola urged the public to maintain and observe all the necessary safety precautions.

“The state maintains zero tolerance towards those that do not abide by the regulations, including all Night Clubs, Bars and Lounges operating against the state’s established safety protocol.

“The people must take responsibility and I urged all and sundry to co-operate with the government to effectively curtail the spread of the virus which is still very much with us,” he said.