LASG puts out 88 impounded vehicles for public auctioning

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to auction no fewer than 88 vehicles impounded and forfeited by the owners for violating the state’s Transport Sector Reformed Law of 2018 across Lagos roads.

It added that the vehicles would be auctioned publicly in line with ‘Covid19’ protocols on Wednesday, 20th of January, 2021 at the Agency’s Car Park, (Behind Shoprite), Alausa, Ikeja.

Confirming the development, chairman, Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce), Shola Jejeloye, said that the agency obtained a ‘Court Order’ authorising the public auctioning of 88 vehicles forfeited by the State Mobile Court.

Jejeloye, in statement by Head, Public Affairs Unit for the agency, Adebayo Taofiq, on Monday, explained that the vehicles to be auctioned by government were impounded by the enforcement team of the Agency for driving against traffic (one-way) at different parts of the State

According to him, the owners/drivers of these vehicles were all arraigned and the court ruled that their vehicles be forfeited in line with Part (3) item (27) of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reformed Law of 2018.