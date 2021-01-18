LASG puts out 88 impounded vehicles for public auctioning

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to auction no fewer than 88 vehicles impounded and forfeited by the owners for violating the state’s Transport Sector Reformed Law of 2018 across Lagos roads.
It added that the vehicles would be auctioned publicly in line with ‘Covid19’ protocols on Wednesday, 20th of January, 2021 at the Agency’s Car Park, (Behind Shoprite), Alausa, Ikeja.
Confirming the development, chairman, Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce), Shola Jejeloye, said that the agency obtained a ‘Court Order’ authorising the public auctioning of 88 vehicles forfeited by the State Mobile Court.
Jejeloye, in statement by Head, Public Affairs Unit for the agency, Adebayo Taofiq, on Monday, explained that the vehicles to be auctioned by government were impounded by the enforcement team of the Agency for driving against traffic (one-way) at different parts of the State
According to him, the owners/drivers of these vehicles were all arraigned and the court ruled that their vehicles be forfeited in line with Part (3) item (27) of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reformed Law of 2018.
The chairman, meanwhile, urged motorists particularly commercial bus drivers to desists from driving against traffic (one-way) as the penalty is out right forfieture of such vehicle to the government without any option of any fine.
While reiterating the State government’s zero-tolerance for the violation of the law under any guise, the Chairman confirmed that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police CP Hakeem Odumosu has directed the operatives of the Agency to continue prosecuting traffic offenders until sanity is restored on our roads and law-abiding citizens are allowed to commute without being impeded by unlawful individuals.
Meanwhile, the Coordinator of the Lagos State Mobile Court, Arinola Ogbara Banjoko confirmed that owners/drivers of these 88 court forfieted One-way vehicles were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Micheal Olubi, Magistrate Lateef Layeni, Magistrate Oyebimbola Israel Adelakun, Magistrate Ibidun Abina and Magistrate Shakirat Obasa.
She hinted that other Traffic offenders caught plying BRT corridors or those causing obstructions to other road users were also arraigned and fined by Lagos State Mobile Court at Bolade, Oshodi.
