LASG puts laboratory underlock for conducting COVID-19 tests illegally

The Lagos State Government has sealed a private medical laboratory for conducting coronavirus tests on residents inside a pharmacy no Banana Island in Ikoyi.

Closure of the pharmacy came days after the government announced that it had issued licenses to seven private laboratories to fast-track COVID-19 test in the state.

In a statement on the state ministry of health social media handle, on Saturday, the government disclosed that the health facility shut was Acouns Medical Laboratory and Diagnostic Centre,

While arguing that the laboratory was sited inside a pharmacy and was carrying out COVID-19 tests without required government approval, the government disclosed that after the discovery, its deployed Health Facility Monitoring Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) officials to effect necessary penalties.

The ministry, however, urged residents to desist from patronising health facilities not accredited by the state government for testing or management of COVID-19 cases.

According to the ministry, allowing the act to continue, poses danger to the community and staffs of the facilities due to expertise required in the exercise.

“It is illegal to manage COVID-19 cases outside of an accredited facility. We implore the public not to go for tests or treatment in a private facility that has not been accredited by the government. It is dangerous and it might put you at more risk,” it added.

The ministry assured Lagosians that efforts would be made to ensure that health facilities in the state adhere strictly to standards that guarantee the health and wellbeing of Lagos citizens.