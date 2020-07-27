LASG puts Banana Island water treatment plant under lock over public safety

Residents of Banana Island Estate in Ikoyi may have to start searching for another sourcing of water after Lagos State Government sealed premises of the estate water treatment plant to save the public from consuming contaminated water.

The Banana Island plant was sealed by the state agency, Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission (LSWRC), after a thorough assessment of its water production to ascertain its hygienic status.

As gathered, tests conducted by LSWRC on the water treatment plant revealed that products from the plant were unsafe for human consumption.

To save the public from an unhealthy product, LSWRC’s Executive Secretary, Funke Adepoju, led an enforcement team to shut the premises on Monday.

Addressing newsmen after the closure, Adepoju disclosed that the treatment plant did not meet the required standard set by the state government.

The executive secretary added that the government decided to seal the premises to save residents that consume the water produced from the plant daily.

According to her, the water plant is managed under unhygienic conditions and the closure by the government is to save residents.

