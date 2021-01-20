LASG puts 10 buildings under lock for violating planning laws

As part of the effort to prevent building collapse in Lagos, the State Government has sealed at least 10 different buildings in Ogudu GRA axis for violating planning laws.

As gathered, the 10 buildings were put underlock after the owners refused to comply with the state’s Physical Planning laws, despite serving them statutory notices of contraventions.

According to government, these sealed properties had committed various infractions, including developing buildings without Planning Permit, not building in conformity with the approved planning permit and not having stage certification among others.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, who led the enforcement team yesterday, reiterated that the state government was determined to achieve a livable, orderly and sustainable built environment and would not allow any willful violation of the Planning laws.