LASG pulls down over 200 illegal structures, shanties in Ikeja

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that it has pulled down over 200 illegal structures, shanties, located on the property on Opebi, Ikeja axis of the state as part of measures to achieve its megacity status.

It explained that the need to protect the master plans of the state and restore orderliness to the Opebi environs with necessitated the removal of the structures

The state’s Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, said that said that contrary to reports that operation was aimed at grabbing the land, the removal was done in line with the state’s physical planning provision.

He said that the property, rather than being developed in line with the Operative development plans of the state and the subsisting Approval Order of the area, had defaced the otherwise serene and organised neighborhood with illegal mechanic workshops and over 200 shanties that were abodes to criminal elements, terrorising the area.

Salako stated that the demolition exercise was the aftermath of a petition to the Lagos State Special Taskforce on Land Grabbers and the approval of the Ministry of Justice.

He added that the exercise, carried out within the ambit of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law 2019 (as amended) was purposeful and in response to the yearnings of the law- abiding residents of the area who abhorred the nuisance and menace that the presence of the multitude of shanties and mechanic workshops had created for them over the years.

He reiterated that no efforts would be spared in achieving the greater Lagos vision, particularly as regards the achievement of an orderly, organised, livable and sustainable physical environment, in line with the THEMES Agenda of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led government.

“I am in deed elated by the fact that people in this neighborhood have received the clearing of the menace positively with palpable happiness.

“Our relief is that many well-meaning Lagosians are daily appreciating the impact of well-planned physical environment on their socio-economic wellbeing and are rising in support of efforts to ensure that Planning is internalised by all” he said.