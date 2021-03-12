LASG pulls down 33 illegal structures along power line in Alimosho

No fewer than 33 illegal structures erected along High Tension Power Line in Oladan market, Lasu/Isheri Road in Idimu, Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State have been pulled by the state Government for contravening laws guiding the built sector.

As stated, the demolitions were carried out by joint taskforce team of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA) and Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) yesterday.

Speaking after the exercise, LASBCA General Manager, Arc. Gbolahan Oke, said that owners of the affected properties had been served contravention and demolition notices about five years ago.

He added that the demolished buildings were considered a threat to the security of lives of residents of the area and that such informed the decision of the government to take its actions.

Furthermore, Oki enjoined traders in the area on the need to be security conscious, and desist from putting their lives at risk while transacting businesses.

“Just as the state government is concerned about the safety of all Lagosians, it is important that we also take the issue of personal safety very seriously” Arc. Oki said.

He further issued a seven-day ultimatum to the affected market owners to relocate their wares and goods and ordered the seal-up of some other buildings erected on the Right of Ways in the area.

On her part, LASPPPA General Manager, Funmi Osifuye, explained that the agency had embarked on the clean-up exercise across the state to address the flagrant disregard for government rules and stance on illegal development.

According to her, the government was mindful of lives and property of all Lagosians and wants every resident of the state to comply with the Master Plan for each of the divisions of the state in order to avoid haphazard building construction works.

Also at the demolition exercise, the State’s Chief Resilience Officer, Dr. Folayinka Dania, stated that from a resilience perspective, the occupied space by the illegal traders needs to be cleared.

“Whether we like it or not, as a driver of resilience, it is important that we protect our natural and man-made assets and safeguard our critical infrastructure.

“It is important that everyone knows that Lagos is a resilient city, we’ll continue to think around our infrastructure and environment to ensure that there’s always a” Lagos even for generations yet unborn,” she said.