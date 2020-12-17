LASG public, private schools to start new term first week January

As part of measures aimed at sustaining harmonized academic calendar in Lagos State, the State Government has announced January 4 2021 as 2020/2021 second term resumption date for public and private schools across the state.

This is coming as the government also ordered private and public schools that are still in session to vacate on December 18, 2020 (tomorrow).

The Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Education, Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, said that the vacation brings an end to the 2020/2021 first term academic session.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Thursday, Seriki-Ayeni said that the directive was to ensure students go home for the Christmas break and prepare early for the new term.

According to her, the announced date was to ensure schools across the state keep to a singular calendar and all academic activities are maintained in accordance with the state government commitment to harmonize the sector.

“The 2020/2021 first term academic session for public and private schools comes to an end on Friday 18th December 2020”.

“The Lagos States Government has directed public and private schools in the state to vacate on Friday 18th December 2020.

“Therefore, all public and private schools below tertiary level in the state are to close for the Christmas and New Year holiday on that day. Schools are to resume back on Monday 4th January, 2021 in compliance with the Lagos State harmonized academic calendar.

“It is important to note that boarders are to resume on Sunday 3rd January, 2021 while academic activities commences immediately,” the statement read in part.

Furthermore, Seriki-Ayeni advised parents to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols during such times the students would be on break.

She also urged all school proprietors and school administrators to ensure compliance to COVID-19 safety protocols when schools resume for the second term.