LASG promises youth empowerment through business friendly environment

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that plans had been concluded to empower youths across the state through a business-friendly environment, initiatives, and policies aimed at mitigating hardship occasioned by outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

It indicated that the move was in line with the government commitment to provide incentives for youth-owned micro-enterprises that were badly hit by an outbreak of coronavirus in the state.

The State Ministry of Youth and Social Developments hinted that parts of the initiative being embarked by the government were to support the youth was the Market360Plug Business Fair aimed at restoring the hope of youth-owned micro-enterprises.

It explained that since the world was taken by surprise in the case of the deadly respiratory disease, it had become imperative to introduce government-backed measures that could support the youths across the state.

It added that the Market360Plug Business Fair was being put together in collaboration with Horizontal Initiative Concept Limited to provide learning avenues for business owners who are youths across the state.

According to the ministry, Lagos youth Will have a joyous 2021 as the state government will roll out different empowerment and development initiatives that will improve the lives of youths in the state.

“The pandemic came as an eye-opener and gave us a reason why more attention should be given to the youth segment who are the majority of the population. With Market360plug Business Fair, youth will learn the act of starting and sustaining a business amidst any pandemic. Also, it will be an avenue to make on-the-spot sales, an opportunity to network, and a platform to pitch business ideas to potential investors or partners.

“Having the chief Host to be the Honourable Commissioner Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Developments, Hon. Segun Dawodu, the event promises to be a life-changing platform for participants,” the ministry said in a statement.

On his part, the Principal Consultant of Horizontal Initiative Concept Limited, Emmanuel Amuwo, noted that with the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration’s to youth empowerment, it would be a new chapter of achievements for Lagos youth.

Aside from that, he noted that his company in collaboration with the ministry would also be boosting youth-owned micro-enterprises using a platform that has gathered millions of followers over the years.

This, he said, would be achieved through Face of Micro Enterprises Pageant, acronym ‘FAME’ where 300 female youths would compete till a winner emerges.

“It is no doubt that people are naturally attracted to beautiful things. The Fame 2021 winner will act as the mouthpiece for millions of youth-owned micro-enterprises.

“From the office of FAME 2021 winner, different projects and opportunities will be created. We have a partnership with one of the leading firms in Lagos to groom the top 5 contestants through 5days training,” he said.

Furthermore, Amuwo noted that the winner would be carting away N250,000 as cash prize, among other endorsement opportunities, and benefits.