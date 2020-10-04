LASG promises gridlock decongestion, rehabilitates Oyingbo-Iddo bus terminal

The Lagos State Government has promised to remove any impediments preventing ease of movements on roads particularly alternative routes identified to reduce travel time pending completion of ongoing repairs of third Mainland Bridge.

It added that it would embark on any strategy could ensure safer roads and ease of movement for for commuters and vehicle owners in the state.

Announcing the government decision, Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, stressed that the government has reached conclusion to ensure alternative routes were always motorable during and after the rehabilitation works and beyond.

Oladeinde disclosed the government plans during an inspection tour of alternative routes including Ikorodu Road, Fadeyi, Jibowu, Yaba, Oyingbo, Iddo and Carter (Idumota) Bridge inward Lagos Island.

The Commissioner, while stating that the tour was part of activities marking his birthday celebrations, emphasised that the state government has kept those roads in good shape to reduce the impact of the bridge closure on motorists to the barest minimum.

He noted that despite heavy torrential rains being experienced across the State, most of the alternative routes are still in good condition, saying that “Their present status is a confirmation that the rehabilitation works carried out by the State Government on the alternative routes was impactful. “The administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had realised from inception that efficient traffic management and transportation are crucial to achieving sustainable economic growth and infrastructural development. This underscores the reason the State Government has continued to invest in providing transport infrastructure across the State”. He disclosed further that the State Government has completed rehabilitation works on Oyingbo/Iddo Terminal, as part of efforts to ensure that commercial motorists get an appropriate place to park their vehicles rather than on the road, which impedes free flow of traffic in the axis.