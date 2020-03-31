LASG postpones public service examinations after coronavirus cases jump

By NewsDesk

With increase in cases of corornavirus in Nigeria, the Lagos State Government has announced the postponement of its 2020 public service examination.

It explained that rise in confirmed cases of the virus in the state coupled with the two weeks restriction placed on movement by President Muhammadu Buhari, had necessitated the postponement of the examination earlier scheduled to hold from 7th to 14th April,2020.

The Director, Lagos State Examinations Board, Supo Gbadegesin, said that the indefinite postponement had become imperative in line with frantic efforts of the state government to curtail the spread of the virus.

Gbadegesin, in a statement on Tuesday, noted that the examination had only been postponed and not canceled, adding that new dates will be announced for the exercise as soon as the fight against the pestilence was over.

“As soon as the Federal and State Governments’ Lockdown policies are lifted and approval is obtained from the appropriate authorities, the new dates would be duly communicated, the statement said.