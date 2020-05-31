LASG plans meeting clerics, industry stakeholders, to discuss religious houses, economy reopening

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to meet companies, religious houses, owners of restaurants, and other stakeholders to discuss best approaches towards achieving a gradual reopening of the state economy after its sudden closure over the spread of coronavirus to the state.

It added that the meeting became imperative ahead commencement of Register-to- Open Initiative designed for companies, religious houses, and other stakeholders to assess their level of preparedness ahead of economic reopening in the state.

The Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, gave the hint during a press briefing on the governments’ plan towards a seamless reopening of the economy especially religious and social centers in Lagos.



Mojola, who argued that the only way to beat the COVID-19 pandemic was through stakeholders’ collective effort, assured that the government would not neglect any of the sectors in the dialogue which he said was targeted at uniting every sector towards gaining control over the virus.

According to him, we will be engaging stakeholders in the coming week on the best approach to the gradual reopening of the economy and registration of entities within the various sectors to assist the government in its drive to achieve safer Lagos.



The safety commission boss added that the registration process for entities in Lagos which takes into account all religious centers, event centers, gyms, night clubs, bars, lounges, spars, cinemas, restaurants, and others was not tedious and time-wasting.

He noted that upon registration, a verification process would be carried out to ensure adequate space management is put in place to guarantee that social distancing, hygiene, and safety measures are maintained.

While assuring stakeholders especially religious and social center owners that the dialogue was for Lagos development, Mojola hinted that the commission was in partnership with the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, to fast track process.