LASG plans 500 lifejackets distribution during waterways safety advocacy

As part of efforts to continually ensure safety on Lagos waterways especially during Ember months, the government has kicked start a massive safety awareness campaign across the state and distribute at least 500 lifejackets to boat operators.

As part of the campaign, the officials of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) and other safety volunteers were said to have been deployed to jetties and coastal communities to admonish, educate and enlighten ferry passengers alongside boat operators on issues bothering on waterways safety.

The Managing Director of LASWA, Damilola Emmanuel, through a statement from the agency on Friday, said that the campaign was necessary considering the challenges that were often experienced on waterways during the ember months.

Some of the challenges listed by the LASWA boss include the influx of water hyacinth, torrential downpour, rise in tidal level, poor visibility due to fog in harmattan among other things.

Emmanuel stated that during the exercise safety fliers, Awareness stickers, and waterways safety booklets containing relevant information would be made available at jetties and in coastal communities.

He added that the booklets would also contain precautionary measures including not traveling at nights, overloading, reckless driving, and violation of life jackets rules and others to prevent boat mishaps in the state.

Aside from the booklets, the managing director noted that over 500 standard Life jackets of different sizes would also be donated to boat operators and commuters at the jetties free of charge.

According to him, a major event to round up the first phase of the sensitization program along the Badagry axis would be coming up on the 18th of October 2020 with a stakeholder engagement forum at the Badagry town hall.