LASG plans 3rd Mainland bridge total closure, intensifies repairs

In a bid to fast track ongoing repair works on Third Mainland Bridge, the Lagos State Government has concluded plans to shut down the facility completely to avoid vibration during casting.
The state government stated that the bridge would be a total closed between Adekunle and Adeniji section for the second time from midnight of Friday 30th October to Sunday 1st November 2020.
Confirming the closure, Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, said that the closure was for the second phase that should have been completed two weeks before now but delayed due to the mayhem around Lagos metropolis.
Oladeinde, who disclosed the closure on Wednesday, noted that the closure was essential to prevent vibrations on the bridge during the casting-in-place of the newly installed expansion joints.
The commissioner added the closure would allow the special concrete to be done by the contractor to achieve its required compressive strength.
Through a statement by the ministry head of Public Affairs Unit, Bolanle Ogunlola, he argued that earlier explained that the casting of the expansion joints will be in two phases due to the number of expansion joints that will be casted and to effectively manage the attendant traffic, hence, repair works slated for weekends to minimize inconveniences that may arise from the total closure.