LASG partners West Africa academy, equips graduates with employment skills 

Atleast 250 graduates in Lagos State have been equipped with required tools, knowledge, and technical know-how that makes them become assets that employers globally needs in their firm to grow.

The graduates were trained by Lagos State Government through Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment in partnership West African Vocational Educational (WAVE) Academy, to bridge the unemployment gap in the state.

WAVE Academy is a vocational training platform designed to empower and equip African youths with needed skills and alter their mindsets with the necessary skills needed to take advantage of the employment opportunities and enhance their social mobility.

Speaking after during the concluding part of a zoom training session, Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Yetunde Arobieke, stated that the partnership between the government and WAVE Academy was aimed at empowering and enhancing the employability skills of the beneficiaries in the areas of teamwork, time management and good communication skills.

She explained that WAVE Academy tackles the large unemployment gap among youths by identifying determined and underserved youths in West Africa and train and mentor them on crucial employability skills, and connect them to available job opportunities.

The commissioner noted that the skills impacted on participants were indispensable in securing lucrative employment opportunities in both formal and informal sectors of the economy.

Arobieke added that training received by the participants has increase their chances of being employed in their various specialisations within the country or abroad.

She informed that the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment established to address the lingering unemployment crisis in Lagos state through wealth creation and employment for sustainability of the growth of the State has since establishment been living up to its Mandates and assigned responsibilities.

The Commissioner thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his support to unemployed youths in the State through the provision of job opportunities and enabling environment for capacity building.

While saying that the Ministry is poised to actualize the mandate of the State Government in providing assistance to unemployed persons, Arobieke assured Lagosians that the Ministry will at all times continue with its capacity building programmes for the benefits of Lagos residents .