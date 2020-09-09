LASG okays sports activities resumption, lists eight games for debut

As part of its commitments towards the gradual reopening of all sectors, the Lagos State Government has given approval for the resumption of sporting activities in the state beginning with a non-contact eight games.

It explained that the two-day non-contact games tagged “sports is back” would hold at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere on Wednesday and Thursday, under strict adherence to coronavirus safety measures.

The Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Sola Aiyepeku, said that the invitational tournament was to demonstrate the rebirth of sports in Lagos following the impact of the deadly respiratory disease on all sporting activities.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Wednesday by the commission’s Director of Public Relations, Titi Oshod-Eko, the commission’s boss said that plans had been concluded and adequate measures put in place to prevent person-to-person transmission of coronavirus.

Aiyepeku listed Badminton, Squash, Table Tennis, Dart, Abula, Ayo, Chess, and Monopoly as games to be competed for during the two days competition which, he said, was for athletes in the state.

“This is coming after the lock-down to curtail the spread of novel coronavirus and recent gradual reopening of sporting activities by the Lagos state government. The event will be held under a controlled crowd/ spectator management with officials to enforce social distancing. The sporting events to be competed for are Badminton, Squash, Table Tennis, Dart, Abula, Ayo, Chess, and Monopoly,” the statement said.

Furthermore, the chairman maintained that the sporting activities were needed for survival as a sport-loving state and that the games would be used to demonstrate post coronavirus sports management to other states.

“We are going to observe all the protocols for COVID-19 as approved by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 during this two-day event. We will also demonstrate how to manage Sports, post COVID-19 to other States of the Federation.

“We want to show that Lagos is always ready when talking about sports. Lagos state is the sporting hub in Nigeria and we must continue to demonstrate that. I want to assure you that the championship will be a very exciting one,” he said.