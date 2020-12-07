LASG okays 13,000 mobile agents for health insurance premium collection
By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo
Determined to ensure Lagosians have access to affordable healthcare, the State Government has approved 13,000 mobile money agents under a major commercial bank, First Bank of Nigeria, for collection of health insurance premium in the state.
The agents would serve as payment channels for the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS), designed to give residents more quality and effective medical services across the state.
Approval for collection was reached after the state government through Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) partnered the bank to bring payment platforms closer to Lagosians door step.
Confirming the development, General Manager, LASHMA, Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, who made the disclosure during the flag off of the partnership in Alausa, said that the partnership became necessary to facilitate ease of health insurance premium transactions for residents, especially at the grassroots.
Zamba noted that the commercial bank was selected for the partnership in recognition of its effectiveness, efficiency and large clientele base.
“The Agency realised that not all residents can go to the Bank or use online platforms for the payment of their health insurance premiums, hence the Agency identified the need for other payment platforms such as the Firstmonie Agents”, Dr. Zamba explained.
Asserting that the partnership would avail residents the opportunity to pay either N40,000 annually for family plan or N8,500 annually for individual plan through any of the Firstmonie Agents, the General Manager said that once the insurance premium is paid before 25th of every month, such enrollee can receive care from the first day of the following month at any public or private hospital of their choice within the scheme’s network of providers.
While commending the financial institution, Zamba urged other corporate and multinational organisations to support the Agency towards ensuring that Lagos residents, irrespective of their tribal, cultural or religious differences, access quality healthcare.
The General Manager disclosed that efforts are being intensified to ensure that residents can also enrol for the Scheme at any of the Firstmonie Agents situated within their localities.
Responding, bank’s Deputy Managing Director, Gbenga Shobo, said: “the initiative will have a crucial role at improving the life expectancy of Lagos residents, whilst promoting their increased contribution to the growth and development of the State”.
Shobo implored residents not to hesitate to pay their health insurance premiums at any of the Firstmonie Agents located in all the local governments and local council development areas in the State in order to have their health secured.
The Guild 2019 posts 17 comments