LASG okays 13,000 mobile agents for health insurance premium collection

Determined to ensure Lagosians have access to affordable healthcare, the State Government has approved 13,000 mobile money agents under a major commercial bank, First Bank of Nigeria, for collection of health insurance premium in the state.

The agents would serve as payment channels for the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS), designed to give residents more quality and effective medical services across the state.

Approval for collection was reached after the state government through Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) partnered the bank to bring payment platforms closer to Lagosians door step.

Confirming the development, General Manager, LASHMA, Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, who made the disclosure during the flag off of the partnership in Alausa, said that the partnership became necessary to facilitate ease of health insurance premium transactions for residents, especially at the grassroots.