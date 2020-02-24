LASG not releasing impounded vehicles to owners – Task Force

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) has affirmed that the state government would not release any impounded vehicles in its domain to their owners after committing various traffic offences, contrary to reports being spread through various social media platforms.

The agency alleged that some members of the public have been spreading misleading information with claims that the State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had directed the Law Enforcement unit to release impounded vehicles to their owners.

According to findings by The Guild, the information on social media erroneously claimed that the Task Force Chairman, CSP Saheed Egbeyemi, had sought approval to auction all seized vehicles from the Governor in order to create parking space for alleged newly seized vehicles, in response to which request, it was alleged that Sanwo-Olu had directed the agency to return the vehicles to owners.

However, the agency, through a statement released by its Head of Public Affairs Unit, Adebayo Taofiq, debunked in its entirety, reports that the governor had directed the agency to return all seized vehicles in their custody to their respective owners in the state.

He noted that agency and its Chairman were not aware of the purported memo neither did Egbeyemi receive any directive to release impounded vehicles from the Governor, adding that it was irresponsible and mischievous for any individual to insinuate that Governor Sanwo-Olu would give such order.

According to Taofiq, “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is conscious of the provisions contained in the 2018 amended Traffic Law as it relates to the duties of the Taskforce and will never make pronouncements contrary to the provisions of the law”.

While noting that Transportation and Traffic Management play prominent roles in the present administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda, the Chairman recalled that the Governor had on numerous platforms stated unequivocally that “should members of his family or cabinet run foul or violate the traffic laws, they shall equally face the consequences of such acts”.

Egbeyemi, therefore, implored the general public, particularly owners of such impounded vehicles, to ignore and disregard the fake news, which he hinted had been designed to confuse and mislead them into not complying with court orders obtained on such vehicles in the custody of the Agency.