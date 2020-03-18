LASG may ban church, mosque services over Coronavirus

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Worried by the spread of Coronavirus in Lagos, the State Government may ban churches and Mosque from holding congregational services.

The State Government added research showed that the disease spreads when people converged at a location frequently.

Commissioner for Information and strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed the plan on Wednesday during a press briefing on the update of Coronavirus held at Ministry of Health, Alausa secretariat, Ikeja.

He noted final decision on the case would be decided after a strategic meeting with clerics by Ministry of Home Affairs.

Details later