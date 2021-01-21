LASG, Korean agency partner on teachers training, ICT provision

The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), has partnered with Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) to improve the quality of teaching and learning in the state’s basic education sector.

The duo explained that the collaboration had been made to ensure the deployment of state-of-the-art equipment, capacity building for teachers, provision of technical expertise and online portal in the UBEC Model School undergoing construction at Iworo-Ajido, Badagry area of the state.

As stated, the partnership was in line with the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led THEMES agenda to ensure students across the state receives quality education that meets the 21st-century standards which can set them apart anywhere in the world.

LASUBEB Executive Chairman, Wahab Alawiye-King, said that the partnership with the KOICA group for provision of ICT facilities upon project completion had been made in the best interest of teachers and students across the state.

Speaking yesterday during a stakeholders’ meeting held at LASUBEB Hall, Maryland, Ikeja, the chairman explained that Iworo-Ajido Community in Badagry was chosen for the project due to its vast expanse of land, good terrain, and serene environment, stressing that the project was a prototype model school initiated by UBEC under the FGN/UBEC direct intervention.

Alawiye-King noted that Sanwo-Olu was massively contributing to the digital transformation of the education sector in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda of the present administration, particularly with the EKOEXCEL initiative.

On his part, Country Director of KOICA Nigeria, Woochan Chang, said that the agency was committed to satisfying the developmental needs of the Nigerian government through education.

He stated that Lagos was chosen as one of the States in Nigeria to replicate the Nigeria/Korea Model School that was established by UBEC in Abuja, due to its capacity and commitment, adding that the agency wants to disseminate digital education in the country.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, who later received the UBEC/KOICA delegation on behalf of Sanwo-Olu, pledged the support and readiness of the state to take ownership of the project upon completion.

Mrs. Abosede Adelaja, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education expressed appreciation to KOICA Group for the huge collaboration and support for education in the state