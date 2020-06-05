LASG kicks start home treatment for COVID-19 patients

By Monsuru Olowoopejo
It noted that the home-based care was necessitated by the increasing numbers of positive cases in the community which is a result of the increase in number testing facilities.
The Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, who confirmed this on Friday at a news briefing, stressed that the State government will pay more attention to patients with moderate and severe cases and manage such cases at the Isolation centres because they are not suitable to be managed at home.