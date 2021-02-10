LASG introduces record keeping for building materials producers, others

As part of measures aimed at ensuring strict enforcement of built standards laws in Lagos State, the Lagos State Government has disclosed that plans are being concluded to introduce record keeping of all producers and manufacturers of building, construction materials in the state.

It indicated that it would create a database for all producers and manufacturers of building, construction materials in line with the government commitment to forestall recurring incidents of building collapse across the state.

Outlining his plans upon assumption of office, the newly appointed General Manager, Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory (LSMTL), Engr. Olufunsho Elulade, said that the move had become imperative to allow focused testing and ensure compliance to standards materials by producers and manufacturers.

Speaking during a press briefing yesterday at the agency’s headquarters in Ojodu-Berger, Elulade said that under his leadership, a register would be created for all building materials manufacturers and importers based in Lagos.

The register, he said, would be made in consonance with the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) laid down guidelines in monitoring and enforcing compliance to ensure prospective developers including individuals and government adhere strictly to the laws.

He added that he would be meet with the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA), Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, and other relevant agencies and stakeholders for a robust collaboration in the enforcement of built standards laws to protect Lagosians from hazards.

“We must do everything to ensure that all building materials manufacturers, especially block moulding factories in the State, are captured in our database. This will enable us to know who is doing what and what we can test, as the law allows us to carry out necessary tests at every stage of all construction in Lagos”.

“I need to review the law that established this agency. Things have changed. Lagos has become heavily built and for us to actually realise the importance of this agency, we need to tweak the law slightly. You can rest assured that this agency will do what it is mandated to do”.

While maintaining that his new assignment is a voluminous one, Olulade insisted that the collaboration of all stakeholders would enable him to achieve speedy results and urged all errant developers or individuals who usually prefer to cut corners to desist from such dishonest acts.

The general manager submitted that the agency, under his leadership, would do its best to sanitise the built sector in view of existing anomalies, as evident in incessant building collapse and its attendant consequences.

“We have to start taking inventories of private laboratories for building materials testing because the majority of them have obsolete equipment that cannot give adequate results. Sadly, they are still being patronised by the public”.

“It is in our mandate to make sure that they have the required equipment for testing. We might end up shutting the ones that do not meet the expected standard because we need to protect the lives of Lagosians”, he added.