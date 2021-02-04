LASG intensifies road projects completion ahead raining season

The Lagos State Government has restated its commitment to completing all ongoing road projects, particularly the delivery of ongoing rehabilitation and re-construction works of Ijede – Ewu Elepe, Oba Sekunmade, and other roads in Ikorodu axis of the state ahead of raining season.

It explained that the ongoing construction works across the state were in line with the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration commitment to deliver quality infrastructure projects that would enhance Lagosians’ mobility and reduce several man-hours lost in traffic daily.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, said that the government would not relent in its effort to ease the traffic challenges along the Ikorodu corridor and make the road available for both commuters and pedestrians plying it.

Adeyoye gave the assurance while inspecting some road projects in Ikorodu along with members of the State House of Assembly ahead of the fast-approaching seasonal rains.

She assured residents that the scope and specifications for the projects remain unaltered, especially Oba Sekunmade road which was a strategic link to Ebute Jetty and the Ipakodo Lighter Terminal promoting Multi-Modal Transportation and a major boost to the national economy.

Speaking on the 6.1km long Ijede road, the Special Adviser who enjoined the contractors to give their best to ensure speedy completion of the projects, also urged residents to show more understanding and bear with the government on the temporary inconveniences being experienced as a result of the road construction works.

Adeyoye added that on completion these projects would improve road connectivity, facilitate better traffic flow, reduce travel time and greatly improve the health of the residents as well as enhance the value of properties in the area.

Speaking also during the inspection tour of the projects, the lawmaker representing Ikorodu Constituency 1 at the state’s House of Assembly, emphasized the importance of the road describing it as the only alternative road that links Ikorodu town to Lagos-Ikorodu road connecting about 20 communities in Ikorodu Division.

Agunbiade who is also the House Majority Leader expressed satisfaction at the pace and quality of the job, adding that “I am really impressed at the progress of work done and the quality of supervision and monitoring by the team from Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.”