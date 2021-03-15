LASG intensifies building collapse prevention, demolishes additional structures

As rainy season approaches, the Lagos State Government has disclosed that efforts are being intensified to reduce the incidences of building collapse, saying no effort would be spared in getting rid of derelict buildings across the State.

It explained that no efforts would be spared in ensuring lives and property of Lagosians are secured in a safe environment, particularly as the nation approaches the raining season.

The General Manager of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA), Arc. Gbolahan Oki, said that the government was committed in ensuring building laws were adhered to across the state to achieve the mega city agenda.

Oki gave the assurance yesterday during the demolition of distressed buildings located at, 17b, Odo Osun Street, Off Glover Street and 20 Omididun Street both in Lagos Island. He said that the demolition exercise was scheduled for Sunday because of traffic congestion and for ease of moving the demolition equipment by the officials of the agency.

Oki recalled that the occupants of the buildings had been served different notices since 2019 with a reminder notice sent to them two weeks ago to vacate the building in order not to continue to endanger their lives and that of their neighbours.

“We must begin to be very civil in our approaches to issues especially when it borders on human lives by not waiting until the worst happens. I find it very hard to believe that some people could still be pleading with the occupants of this distressed building for more time from the government,” the LABSCA boss stated.

He expressed the hope that Lagosians would soon begin to follow the appropriate process of pulling down distressed buildings on their own without waiting for government to be spending tax payers money on mobilizing equipment and human resources for building demolition.

While saying that the demolition exercise would continue across different parts of the state, Oki advised Lagosians to always build safely and prioritize their individual as well as collective safety as that remain the major way of averting incessant building collapse.

Also speaking during the demolition exercise, LASPPPA District Officer for Lagos Island, Tpl. Yemisi Alaka said that the demolition exercise was in continuation of the exercise started by both LASBCA and LASPPA some weeks ago.

She explained that LABSCA had earlier identified several distressed buildings across the state for demolition following a survey carried out by the agency and the reports and information received from members of the public.

According to her, the state government identified some buildings that are about to give way, so rather than leaving the buildings to cause havoc, the identified buildings were marked for demolition by the agency to avert the tragedy of loss of lives when the rains start.

She expressed concern that people were still living in the identified buildings in spite of warnings earlier issued and abatement notices served the occupants. This, she said, informed the decision of LABSCA in collaboration with LASPPPA to remove such buildings.