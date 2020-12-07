LASG inaugurates special taskforce, to go after motorists, other traffic offenders

Motorists driving against traffic in Lagos State would now face a stringent penalty following the Government’s inauguration of a special security team to checkmate activities of motorists driving against traffic, commercial motorcycle operators popularly called Okada riders and other traffic offences across the state.

The new operation, codenamed “Anti-Oneway and Other Traffic Offenders Squad”, was approved by the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, with mandates which also include impoundment of vehicles plying Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) dedicated lanes and also motorcyclists operating on the over 400 restricted routes.

Through a statement released by Office of the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, was directed by the governor to raise the squad, designed to restore normalcy on Lagos roads.

The outfit, being led by the Commander of policemen in Governor’s Monitoring Team (GMT), SP Shola Jejeloye, would complement activities of the existing Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Enforcement Agency (Task Force), led by CSP Yinka Egbeyemi.

At the maiden enforcement of the outfit on Monday, the GMT team was reported to have combed Ikeja, Ojota and Maryland axes and impounded Okada riders who were found to have defied the State’s traffic restriction order.

Also, the team raided houses in Ikeja that were alleged to have been the hideout for motorcyclists flouting the State’s Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018, retrieving various motorcycles from the buildings and some offenders arrested for prosecution.

Earlier, Jejeloye vowed that the team would not be lenient on those flouting Lagos traffic regulations, warning motorists who may have the intention of driving on one-way lanes to desist from the act.

He added that the squad was mandated to reduce travel time on Lagos roads by enforcing every section of the traffic law and restore normalcy in the state.

He said: “We have been mandated by the Commissioner of Police to stop acts of indiscipline by some motorists who are in the habit of flouting traffic regulations of Lagos State. We will discharge this duty without fear or favour, and our activities will be professionally exercised in line with the mandate of the team.

“I, therefore, urge motorists to obey the traffic laws and be patient when driving on the roads. We will not be lenient on motorists that are in the habit of committing traffic offences. Offenders arrested will be prosecuted and have their vehicles confiscated.”