LASG gets 31 vehicles forfeited for driving against traffic, contravening road law

No fewer than 31 vehicles have been forfeited to Lagos State Government for various offenses, including driving against the state’s Transport Sector Reformed Law of 2018.

Aside from the 31 vehicles forfeited to the government, 43 other drivers arraigned for plying Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) corridors and causing road obstructions were also ordered to pay fines to the government in accordance with the law and severity of their offense.

Forfeiting the vehicles, the state’s Mobile Court ruled that the 31 defendants who are drivers contravened the state’s traffic law by driving against on a one-way road in Lagos.

“These arraigned 31 drivers were charged for driving in the direction prohibited by Law (One-way) punishable under Part (III) item 27 of the ‘Lagos State Transport Sector Reformed Law of 2018 and have been penalized accordingly,” the court ruled.

While commending the forfeiture, the Chairman of the Lagos State Environment and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce), CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, revealed that out of 160 arraigned traffic offenders including those apprehended for driving against traffic, only 74 had so far appeared before the court.

He said that the offenders’arrests were effected in response to series of complaints from members of the public particularly motorists that activities of one-way drivers were causing serious traffic gridlock on daily basis since the EndSARS protest began across the state.

“It is painful that with a high level of enlightenment campaigns and several warnings by the government, motorists including private car owners are still driving against traffic knowing fully well that the penalty for such offense is outright forfeiture of the said vehicle to the government,” he said.