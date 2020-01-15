LASG, foundation hinge solution to Nigeria’s challenges on youth empowerment

By Temitope Akintoye

For Nigeria to develop indigenous solutions to its challenges, Lagos State Government and Al-Abrar Foundation, has stressed the need for governments and individuals to give priority to youth empowerment especially on Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT).

They argued that empowering the youths will help with the required skills that will help prepare them to address future challenges that might arise in the country and reduce unemployment.

These were made known at annual lecture and Thanksgiving ceremony to mark Al-Abrar’s 11th year of Dawah and Humanitarian services held in Alimosho Local Government, Lagos.

Representative of Lagos State Ministry of Youths and Social Development, Oluwatoyin Agoro, said that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration considers youth empowerment as an important element for nation building.

The representative stated that this was why issues that affects youths was included in his six Pillars of Development agenda aimed to concentrate on in achieving a greater Lagos.

Agoro added that the ministry, been the reason for its establishment, has taken the barton to ensure it actualisation under the present administration.

According to the representative, this was why we at the ministry have continued to support Al-Abrar Foundation to achieve its objective.

“I am very happy that the chairman and other members of the foundation have been judiciously utilising the funds and other benefits from the ministry,” Agoro added.

Adam Raji, the chairman of Al-Abrar Foundation, while issuing satisfactory certificates to participants of the free computer training organised in collaboration with the State Government, explained that the aim was to equip participants, who were mostly indigents youths, with skills that could liberate them.

“Al-Abrar Innovation Technology is an organization created from Al-Abrar Foundation for the purpose of empowering the youths with innovative ideas and ensuring that social creativity are brought to the community of Isheri-Igando, Lagos, without religiously biased”.

While disclosing that the foundation has been engaging in humanitarian services for residents irrespective of their religious beliefs for over 11 years, the chairman noted that the government through Ministry of Youths and Social Development has been assisting the foundation to execute its empowerment programmes.

“We the members of Al-Abrar Foundation appreciate Lagos State Government for their assistance. The parents of most of the beneficiaries are not helping their wards financially. So, some of the participants would have left the training if the Ministry of Youths and Social Development had not come to our aid,” the chairman added.

The guest lecturer at the program, Abdul-Rasak Abdul-Azeez, who spoke on “Society and its Challenges”, argued that the society belongs to the youths.

Abdul-Azeez hinted that one of the Challenges facing youths was an inability to set a goal for themselves and work towards its actualisation.

To solve this, the lecturer urged parents to guide and not determine fate of their children, saying, most youths could not achieve their dreams because their parents dictate to them.