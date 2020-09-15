LASG fixes date for model colleges entrance, others exams

Barely a week to plan resumption of students across the state, the Lagos State Examinations Board has released new dates for examinations into the Lagos State Model Colleges and the Basic Education Certificate (BECE).

It would be recalled that the state’ Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had approved resumption of primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions in the state after five months of closure introduced to curb spread of coronavirus.

Sanwo-Olu said that while tertiary institutions would reopen on September 14, primary and secondary schools were currently pegged for resumption on September 21st, and that resumption of the primary and secondary schools could be subjected to further review in the ongoing modeling of the state’s response to the pandemic.

But announcing the dates on Tuesday, the state’s Ministry of Education said that while the screening test for entrance examinations into model colleges across the state has been fixed for September 26 to October 3, the BECE would take place from October 6 to 12, 2020.

Through a statement released to newsmen by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Supo Gbadegesin, the ministry maintained the BECE examinations would commence at all designated centers across the state by 9 am daily.

“The computer-based testing version of the screening test would take place from September 26 to 30, 2020, while the paper and pencil testing version would take place on October 3, 2020, in the six education districts of the state.

“In view of this, the schools’ principals are advised to take cognizance of the prevailing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and adhere strictly to the laid down guidelines and protocols to prevent its spread.

“The board also wishes to inform all duly registered candidates to revisit the exams board website to reprint their registration slips to ascertain their current centres,” the statement said.