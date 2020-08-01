LASG fas tracks public schools resumption, begins facilities fumigation

In its preparation for safe resumption of students in exit classes across Lagos, the State Government has intensified fumigations and decontamination of public secondary schools to mitigate possible spread coronavirus among students.

It explained that the period fumigation exercise was in compliance with safety directives from health experts and other stakeholders to ensure the safety and well-being of teachers, students, and others in the sector.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Aderonke Odeneye, noted that the majority of the public secondary schools in the six educational districts across the state have been reached.

Odeneye, through a statement released to newsmen on Saturday, said that the exercise was adopted as measures to ensure that the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic is effectively contained.

According to her, the schedule of the fumigation exercise listed Oduduwa Junior Secondary School, Mushin; New Era Girls Secondary School, Surulere, and Oriwu Junior and Senior Model College, Ikorodu among schools that have already been fumigated.

Others included the Lagos State Civil Service Senior Model College, Igbogbo; Igbo-Owu Junior and Senior Secondary School, Mushin and Junior Model College, Igbogbo amongst several others.

“The fumigation exercise which is on-going preparatory to resumption next week for terminal classes will continue after the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) Exams. The periodic exercise which commenced in late June has been effected in all the Model Colleges across the six educational districts in the State,” the statement said.

The Permanent Secretary urged the schools’ management to make provision for water in the premises with a view to promoting the washing of hands among the students, stressing that pupils must avoid all sporting activities till further notice.

Odeneye also implored them to provide hand sanitizers in all classrooms and hostels as well as ensure that students are tutored on the need to constantly sanitize their hands after every educational activity in the classrooms and wear nose masks always.

“Schools are to enforce physical distancing where applicable and also provide facilities to reduce the risk of the infection amongst teachers and students. Disinfection of shoes and feet should be strongly encouraged frequently for each student to reduce bacterial infection that could lead to any ailment during their stay in the school”, the statement added.