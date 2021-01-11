LASG expresses displeasure at housing projects development

The Lagos State Government has expressed displeasure over the handling of various projects across the state by all housing developing partners, adding that their slow pace was affecting Lagos developmental plans.

It disclosed that various ongoing projects were aimed at bridging the housing deficits across the state, adding that completion of all structures would open up floodgates of housing units for Lagosians as against what was obtainable across the state.

It indicated that the government had embarked upon different housing projects and those inherited from the last administration in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to meet up with the state’s housing need.

The state’s Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai said that the projects were being streamlined to meet up with 21st century standards of megacity status and in line with the administration’s THEMES agenda

To achieve the aim, the commissioner, enjoined all housing developing partners handling various projects in the state to intensify efforts towards the speedy completion of all structures assigned to them, in consonance with their contractual agreements.

Speaking on Friday during a site inspection by the Ministry of Housing team to Harmony Gardens Estate along Command Road, Ipaja in Alimosho Local Government, Akinderu-Fatai expressed his displeasure at the slow pace of the project, saying that the developer was yet to meet up with the timeline indicated in the agreement signed with the state government.

Reiterating the need for speedy completion of the project in order to reduce the housing gap in the state, the commissioner implored the developer to intensify efforts on the speedy completion of the scheme, which started eight years ago, adding that the state government has fulfilled its own obligations on the project.

He warned that if the partner was unable to complete and deliver the project within the terms and conditions of the agreement signed by both parties, the state would terminate the partnership as indicated in the joint venture agreement.

“The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is highly committed to the speedy completion of all ongoing housing projects in the state. As such, he has directed that all ongoing projects inherited from the past administration must be completed as soon as possible,” he said.

While noting that many joint venture housing schemes have resulted in the completion and availability of over 700 units, Akinderu-Fatai urged the developers to work according to the terms of the agreement signed with the government to achieve the desired goals.

The commissioner also invited legitimate investors with the financial capability to come forward and partner with the state government to provide mass housing for the citizenry as the administration cannot do it alone.

In his remarks during the site inspection, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing, Wasiu Akewusola, warned that only capable investors and genuine development partners should approach the ministry for inquiry on the collaboration with the state government.