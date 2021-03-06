LASG, experts identify stakeholders’ synergy, other solutions to building collapse menace

As part of the effort to address cases of collapsed buildings in Lagos, the State Government officials and construction experts have identified that cooperation among stakeholders and non-patronizations of quacks particularly foreign bricklayers in the built industry would stem the tide.

They argued that both solutions would stem the tide considering the number of lives lost during past building collapse incidents across the state.

The solutions were identified during a familiarisation visit of the Association of Real Estate Developers to Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) in Ikeja.

Addressing the experts, General Manager of LASBCA, Gbolahan Oki, said that the support and services of developers would further assist in checkmating incidents of building collapse in the State.

Oki added that it has become necessary for the agency to engage all stakeholders in the built industry to unravel the causes, remedies, and how best to prevent building collapse in Lagos.

He urged the Association and others in the industry to ensure best practices for structural integrity of buildings with less focus on monetary rewards to prevent loss of lives and property saying, the building will perform its desired function if the structural integrity is intact.

While arguing that building collapse occurs when a structure is overburdened beyond endurance, the General Manager appealed to the members of the Association not to cut corners in a bid to satisfy their clients.

Oki admonished stakeholders in the built sector to request building permits and other relevant documents before and during project completion, saying, LASBCA will, henceforth, enforce the relevant section of the law to arrest any worker on sites that disregard regulations for safe, secure, and habitable buildings in the State.

While imploring stakeholders to see themselves as an ambassador of the state, advising the body to build according to approval granted by the State Government, reject any pressure to work on construction sites without building permit, and ensure that their members hire qualified professionals before accepting an offer to work on any project.

The Chairman of the Association, Lawal Oluwa, identified that things started going wrong in the country when Nigerian Contractors dumped indigenous bricklayers and began to hire the services of foreign bricklayers who accepted anything to make ends meet.

On the appeal made by the government, Oluwa emphasised that infrastructures built by members of the group years back still stand firm and had withstood the test of time as if they were recently constructed.