LASG empowers over 2000 youths on skills acquisition

No fewer than 2,200 youths would be standing better chances of securing lucrative employment opportunities across Nigeria after benefiting from mindset reorientation virtual workshop organized by Lagos State Government that was introduced to reduce unemployment statistics in the state.

As gathered, the workshop which is an initiative of the state’s Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment was aimed at training jobless youth across the to stand for employability and needed skills to compete favorably in the 21st century.

The state’s Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Yetunde Arobieke, explained that the Ministry was using the windows of the training exercise to reduce the rate of unemployment and get the youths engaged during the lockdown as part of measures to reduce insecurity across the state.

Speaking during second edition of the virtual training session at the weekend, Arobieke said although the mindset reorientation training was specifically targeted at the unemployed youth population, gainfully engaged persons also stand a great chance of benefitting from the training.

She expressed confidence in the capacity of the facilitators, saying that the facilitators are always giving out very useful business tips and information needed to cope in both formal and informal work environment.

“The Ministry after observing the surge in unemployment rates globally, especially during this pandemic period decided to develop wealth and job creation strategies that would help bridge the gap created by the present situation globally.

“Part of the strategies we have designed in the Ministry is employability, entrepreneurial development, and partnership for support and working with Lagos Employment Trust Fund to secure start-up loans for entrepreneurs. All these are aligned towards ‘making Lagos a 21st century’ and ‘Education and Technology Pillar’ of the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the present administration,” the Commissioner said.

On her part, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Boladele Dapo-Thomas, disabused the minds of the unemployed youth from desiring white-collar jobs at all cost, advising that there are other ways of being successful in life apart from white-collar jobs.

She emphasized the need for job seekers to be engaged and not despise little beginning so that it will be easier for them to recognize opportunities and make good use of it.