LASG educates Christians on shopping during Israel pilgrimage

Concerned about protecting Nigeria’s global image, the Lagos State Government has cautioned hundreds of intending Christian pilgrims travelling to Israel to shun extravagant spending and conduct themselves as worthy ambassadors of the country.

The government stressed that pilgrimage is a solemn spiritual exercise, not a social jamboree, warning that the behaviour of pilgrims abroad reflects directly on Nigeria and Lagos State in particular.

The Secretary of the Lagos State Pilgrims Welfare Board (LSPWB), Gbolabo Omoniyi Okuderu, gave the warning on Wednesday during the medical and administrative screening of intending pilgrims in Ikeja, ahead of their airlifting to Israel.

Okuderu said pilgrims must understand that their presence in the holy land goes beyond personal fulfilment, describing their stay as “strategic to the image and development of any nation.”“Going on pilgrimage is not a jamboree,” he said.

“All pilgrims must be good ambassadors of the country because you do not represent yourself, but Nigeria. Your conduct will be measured not by your personality, but by the nation you represent.”

He urged the pilgrims to allow the spiritual experience to translate into lasting positive change after their return, adding that the pilgrimage should mark a rebirth in character, discipline and values.

The board secretary also warned against excessive shopping and unnecessary luggage, advising pilgrims to be prudent and travel light while in Israel.

“Please, I implore you to engage in pocket-friendly shopping. Do not get to the holy land and start buying items that will later become burdens to you,” Okuderu said.

“When luggage is too heavy, you may end up abandoning your belongings at the airport on your return to Nigeria.”

He further advised pilgrims to remain with their assigned groups throughout the journey to ensure order, safety and effective coordination.

Speaking on the screening exercise, Okuderu explained that the medical and administrative checks were compulsory and designed to prepare pilgrims adequately for the journey.

“The screening is one of the key requirements for every pilgrim ahead of travel to Israel,” he said.

“It helps the government ascertain the medical and administrative status of the intending pilgrims. Without this process, there could be hitches that may prevent the pilgrimage.”

According to him, the medical screening enables authorities to identify and address health-related concerns, while the administrative screening ensures proper documentation, noting that approval from the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) is contingent on the completion of the exercise.

“Without this screening, the NCPC will not approve the journey,” Okuderu added.