LASG distributes vocational tools to 200 orphans, others

No fewer than 200 orphans and vulnerable children have received household economic strengthening tools from Lagos State Government to end their dependency on other residents for surgical in the state.

These beneficiaries who were household heads of Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC) were selected by the government after learning the craft to become employers of labour in Lagos.

The Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Segun Dawodu, who disclosed the statistics at the event held at Correctional Centre for Junior Boys, Birrel, Sabo-Yaba, stated that the tools were government efforts to ensure economic and financial advancement of these families.

Dawodu noted that the move would further tackle economic vulnerability and poverty as enshrined in the T.H.E.M.E.S development agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He noted that the gesture was strategy by the government to cushion effects of COVID-19 pandemic that had affected economic base of OVC households in the state.

“It is the desire of the State Government to ensure that all households have sustainable income to meet the basic needs of life in line with the Sustainable Development Goals on poverty alleviation”, the Commissioner added.

The Commissioner noted that Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC) were mostly affected by malnourishment, marginalisation and even in some cases discriminated against, hence adequate care and protection should be given to them, noting that not having a means of economic sustainability does have a devastating emotional and financial effect on these vulnerable household.

Dawodu stated that it was in this vein that government planned to increase economic independence of OVC by providing access to essential services such as food, health, education among others.

Earlier, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Yewande Falugba, stated that the intervention would lead to a positive result for the families, increase their income as well as the wellbeing of their children thereby demonstrating both economic and social resilience.

Falugba thanked the implementing partners, Community based organisations and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) for their technical support towards the OVC in the society