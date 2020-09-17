LASG distances office from alleged wastebaskets sales

The Lagos State Government has distanced its office from the alleged sales of wastebaskets to commercial bus operators popularly called Danfo by unknown uniform men in a viral video currently been circulated in the state.

In the video, the uniform men were seen to have told the commercial bus operators that they were instructed by the state government to sell the customised wastebaskets to Danfo drivers and that it was mandatory for the operators to purchase it.

As gathered, the fraudsters were said to have operated under Lagos State Vehicle Waste Basket (LAVWAB) Enforcement/Compliance, visited different motor parks and sell branded product to the drivers across the state.

Distancing the state government from the act, Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, noted that all the characters in the viral video are fraudsters who do not represent the State Government or any of its agencies.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, Bello affirmed that there was no unit or agency under the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources that goes by the name ‘Lagos State Vehicle Waste Basket (LAVWAB) Enforcement/Compliance’ as portrayed in the branded vehicle which the alleged fraudsters operated with.

He pointed out that the dubious intent of the criminals in the video could be deduced from the fact that they operated from inside a van within an automobile workshop and were very dodgy about the kind of enforcement exercise they were supposedly carrying out.

The commissioner maintained that the present administration has never recommended any branded wastebasket to Lagosians and asked residents to represent the State Government and coercing them to purchase any particular brand of wastebaskets for placement in their vehicles.

According to him, the development has been communicated to security agents to spread their dragnets towards apprehending the criminals and their cohorts, wherever they operated from, and bring them to book

Bello said: “The State Government had always encouraged all buses, trucks and articulated vehicles to provide wastebaskets in their vehicles to discourage littering of the roads and streets”

“I also implored owners and operators of buses, trucks and articulated vehicles in the State to continue to use any choice of wastebaskets their vehicles, to discourage littering and promote culture of proper waste disposal.” He reiterated.