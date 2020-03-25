LASG dislodges scavengers from landfills over coronavirus

By Idowu Abdullahi,

In furtherance of its measures to curtail the spread of coronavirus, the Lagos State Government has displaced scavengers from landfills all over the state, noting that strict preventive measures must be adhered to in its bid to rid the state off the viral global pandemic.

It explained that increased in recorded cases of the novel coronavirus in the country, which had necessitated measures put in place by several states government, such as closure of schools, markets, partial lock-down, among others, had necessitated its action as a precautionary measure against further spread of corona virus and other dangerous diseases.

The government, through Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), stressed that the action was in line with the directives of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration that all precautionary methods be taken and strict compliance must be adhered to in mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

LAWMA Chief Operating Officer, Ibrahim Odumboni, said the Enforcement Unit of the agency swooped on the dumpsites, chasing

away the scavengers who prowl the sites for valuable items in compliance with the directives of the governor in combating the spread of the global pandemic and ensuring the safety of every citizens from contracting the virus.

Odumboni, in a statement by LAWMA’s Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Akinleye Kayode, explained that the prevailing situation required that no opportunity should be created for the virus to spread further through any outlet.

“This action is a precautionary measure to prevent any possible hazard. We know that there are a couple of scavengers on the landfills and the nature of their work pre-disposes them to danger, and we do not want a situation where a problem breaks out and begins to go round the city. It is a pro-active step to prevent any untoward development”. the statement said.

Furthermore, he stressed that LAWMA would continue to work round the clock in ensuring clean homes and environment are maintained in the state, which he argued, were highly essential to curbing the further spread of COVID-19 and other dangerous diseases.

“Our PSP operators will be operating throughout the sit-at-home period, to ensure that waste is promptly evacuated and properly disposed. I urge everyone to properly sort their waste and containerize it for easy evacuation and disposal by assigned PSP operators”, he added.