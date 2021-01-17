LASG disinfects public offices ahead workers resumption

In a bid to curtail COVID-19 second wave spread, the Lagos State Government has commenced decontamination of offices in the State Secretariat Complex, Alausa Secretariat and other Government offices across the state.

The measure, according to the government, was embarked upon to reduce risk of the spread of COVID-19 within the premises ahead of possible workers resumption February 1st, 2021 resumption date.

It noted that the exercise would commence at 2 p.m during weekdays, while it would start at 8 a.m on weekends to fast-track completion of the exercise by the officials.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Belinda Odeneye, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, directed workers to vacate their offices and complex on stipulated days to avoid inhaling chemicals used during exercise.

She emphasised that the State Government will continue to adopt measures as part of the safety protocols to ensure that the pandemic does not further spread in the State, saying that the fumigation exercise will be a continuous process until the virus is contained.

Odeneye said the decontamination exercise which commenced with the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Lands Bureau, and Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development was expected to end on Saturday the 30th of January 2021.

According to the schedule, the Office of the Head of Service/PSO, Ministry of Special Duties & Inter-Governmental Relations, Management Services and Reforms Office, Office of Transformation, Creativity and Innovation, Ministry of Agriculture, Office of Public-Private Partnership, Lagos State Public Procurement Agency and Office of Civic Engagement will be fumigated on Saturday 16th of January, 2021, while the Office of Secretary to the State Government Cabinet Office, Office of the State Auditor General, Audit Service Commission, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Education, Office of Education Quality Assurance are to be fumigated on Sunday, 17th of January 2021.

The Office of the Deputy Governor, Ministry of Local Government & Community Affairs, Civil Service Commission, Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure will be fumigated on Monday 18th January 2021 in addition to the Ministry of Works & Infrastructure, Ministry of Housing, Civil Service Pensions Office, Ministry of Information & Strategy and Ministry of Health will be decontaminated on Tuesday 19th of January, 2021.

The Staff Clinic, Ministry of Transportation, Ministry of Establishments, Training & Pensions, Central Business Districts Office, Motor Vehicle Administration Agency, Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Cooperatives are slated for fumigation on the Wednesday 20th of January, 2021 and the Ministry of Wealth Creation & Employment, Ministry of Energy & Mineral Resources, Ministry of Home Affairs, Lagos State Liaison Office Annexe, Lagos State Valuation Office, Lagos State Real Estate Transaction Department and the Lagos State Planning & Environmental Monitoring Authority are scheduled for Thursday 21st of January, 2021.

The State Treasury Office, Ministry of Finance, ABAT CENTRE, SPDV, Ministry of Science & Technology and the Ministry of Youth and Social Development are to be fumigated on Friday 22nd of January 2021, while Ministry of Women Affairs & Poverty Alleviation, Lagos State Safety Commission, Ministry of Economic Planning & Budget, Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission and the Lagos Television LTV Complex, Agidingbi, are to be decontaminated on 23rd of January. Also, the State House of Assembly Complex, LASEPA Building, LASEMA, Fire Service Office – Alausa, Digital Village and RRS & GMT will be fumigated on Sunday 24th January.

The exercise moves to the Old Secretariat, Ikeja, on Monday, 25th January 2021 with Local Government Service Commission, Local Government Establishment & Pensions Office, Teachers Establishment & Pensions Office, Office of the Auditor General for Local Governments, Office of Youth & Social Development (COURT), Lagos State Coconut Development Authority, Muslim Pilgrims Board, Christian Pilgrims Board, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Lagos State Electricity Board (LSEB), and Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA) on Monday 25th January, 2021.

It would be the turn of the Lagos House/Office of the Governor, Office of Chief of Staff and Lagos Global on Tuesday 26th January, 2021. The exercise will continue on 27th January at Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK), Lagos State Signage and Advertising Agency (LASAA), JJT and Ndubuisi Kanu Parks, Staff Canteen and Adeyemi-Bero Auditorium.

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and Lagos Water Corporation (LWC), Lagos State Printing Corporation, Office Of Surveyor General, Arts and Culture, Debt Management Office and Lagos State Residents’ Registration Agency (LASRAA) Office are scheduled for Thursday 28th January, 2021.

The fumigation exercise holds in Oshodi on 29th January at the offices of LASTMA, LASDRI, Lagos State Task Force, KAI Office, Neighbourhood Watch and LAW Reform Commission and would be rounded up on 30th January with the Lagos State Material Testing Laboratory, Public Works Bureau, Lagos State Cooperative College (Johnson Agiri) Oko-Oba, Agege and Lagos State Records and Archives Bureau.