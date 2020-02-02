LASG discloses new strategy to end Okada, Keke operations

By News Desk

In a bid to ease residents’ movement after banning operations of commercial motorcycle popularly called Okada and tri-cycle also known as Keke Napep in Lagos, the State Government has disclosed strategy to completely end their operations in the state.

After placing a ban on Okada and Keke operations in 15 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), the government disclosed that provision for alternatives means of transportation has been provided to reduce travel time on Lagos roads.

In a statement by Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, on Sunday, the government, while commending the operators for complying with the restriction which started on Saturday, February 1, said that 90 percent compliance was recorded, an action which brought slight discomfort to residents already addicted to both means of transportation.

While assuring that discomfort experienced by commuters on some routes due to absence of Okada and Keke was already noted, the statement hinted that the hardship will not last because alternatives are being rolled out to ease movement on Lagos roads.

“The government is not unaware that enforcing this directive may lead to some job losses. The Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, plans to announce some measures to tackle the likely effects of the order, besides the programmes of various agencies, such as the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Office of Civic Engagement, Lagos State Parks and Gardens and others.

“A fleet of 65 buses will join the others on some major routes as from Monday, February 3, 2020: No less than 550 more buses are being expected. Besides, 14 ferries will be commissioned on Tuesday. This will further open up the waterways, reduce travel time on various routes and provide safe, dependable and comfortable alternatives for commuters.

On compliance, the state government commended ride-hailing companies for directing their riders to obey the directive, saying, the high level of compliance has shown that Lagosians agree with the government on the need to stop the danger that commercial motorcycles and tricycles have become – a big threat to safety of lives and security of our people. They should stand firm in supporting the government.

“The government hereby warns all those who are planning to unleash violence on the state because of the ongoing enforcement to have a change of heart. Lagosians are peace-loving and law-abiding people, who will not embrace any disruption of their legal activities by failed politicians hiding under the evil of unwholesome activism.

“The law enforcement agents have been directed to ensure that nobody takes the law into his hands. The government places a very high premium on law and order in the interest of all Lagosians. It will not fail to act when peace is threatened.”