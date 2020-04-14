LASG discharges eight more recovered coronavirus patients

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that eight recovered coronavirus patients have been discharged from the Mainland Infectious Diseases Hospital, Yaba, bringing total number of successfully treated cases to 69.

It explained that the former covid19 victims were discharged following consecutive negative test results for the virus, which signified that they were fully recovered and free from the infection.

The Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu stated that the eight newly discharged patients consisted of two males and four females who were successfully managed by state healthcare workers in the Yaba isolation facility.

Sanwo-Olu, through a tweeted post on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, confirmed that the former patients had been discharged and allowed to reunite with their families.

He urged Lagosians and all residents of the state to continue compliance with government coronavirus preventive orders, and expressed hope that the pandemic threat would soon be put under control.