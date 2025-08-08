LASG deploys two rails after commuting 5M passengers in 2yrs

In a bid to reduce travel time on the Lagos blueline corridor, the State Government has deployed two additional rails to ply Marina – Mile 2 route, cutting the journey time by eight minutes.

The government through the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) will be deploying the new rolling stocks acquired recently after over 5 million passengers were transported along the blueline corridor 2years after commercial operations commenced.

This was disclosed on Friday by the Managing Director of LAMATA, Abimbola Akinajo, who stated that with the deployment, the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blueline will operate every 10 minutes.

Akinajo, in a statement made available to newsmen by the Head of Corporate Communication, Kolawole Ojelabi, stressed that the reduction in headway saves time by 44 per cent and improved journey time.

According to her, with the reduction in the headway, Blue Line trips will now increase to 90 from 72 on Monday to Saturday while Sunday schedule will remain unchanged at 22 trips.

The LAMATA boss explained that the reduction in headway is facilitated by the new rolling stock procured for the Blue Line by the Lagos State Government with support from the Federal Government.

She said, “We are excited to facilitate the increase in the number of trips since our commitment is to have a world-class, sustainable transport system that satisfies stakeholders and drives the growth of Lagos.”

“The increase in the number of trips and rolling stock foreshadows the operation of the entire Blue Line when the infrastructure is completed to the terminal point at Okokomaiko, In the last quarter of 2026.

“The Blue Line commenced passenger operation on 4th September 2023 and has to date moved over 5 million passengers. It is projected that the second phase which is currently under construction, will be completed by the end of 2026 and passenger operation to commence in the first quarter of 2027”.