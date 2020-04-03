LASG denies approving Magodo greenbelt housing project

By NewsDesk

The Lagos State Government has described as false and misleading, claims in some section of the media that the government approved housing development along Magodo Greenbelt area of the state.

It explained that the weighty unsubstantiated claims making rounds in the media had necessitated the clarification, thus setting the records straight by enlightening members of the public on true nature of things in the area.

The state’s Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, said such approval for a landmark project by the state would not be shrouded in secrecy had the state approved the housing development along the Magodo Greenbelt, adding that members of the public would have been duly informed through advertorials and other government’s communication channels in the state.

Salako, through a statement he personally signed on Thursday, noted that the government did not approve such development and would never approve same as such action is deemed an outright contravention of the State planning laws.

“For the benefit of setting the records straight, the general public is hereby informed that neither the Ministry nor any of her agencies received or granted a permit for any housing development in the Greenbelt Area of Magodo”.

“The Ministry could not have approved such housing development as, doing so would be tantamount to outright contravention of the State Planning and Development Control Laws, which are the principles and major instruments for bestowing a balanced and sustainable environment”, the statement said.

The Commissioner maintained that the Ministry would continue to implement the state’s policy of zero tolerance to all illegal physical developments, including the encroachment of the Sensitive Ecological Greenbelts, in order to preserve and guide against the misuse or abuse of all Greenbelts, Gorges, Water bodies, Wetlands and other vulnerable natural landscapes in every part of the State.

Salako assured that the ministry would continue to be at the forefront of efforts to attain an orderly, organised and livable environment by applying State Policies and Operative Development Plans, especially at this period of global environmental challenges.

He, therefore, urged anyone with contrary information to approach the Lagos State Physical Planning and Building Control Appeals Committee which, he said, is open to receiving public complaints on infractions relating to the built environment.