LASG declares two contacts wanted over Coronavirus infected Italian man

By News Desk

Hours after Federal Government confirmed second Coronavirus case, Lagos State Government has declared two persons wanted over contact with the Coronavirus infected Italian man.

According to the State Government, the two persons were Enwelunta Godfrey Obumnore and Sadeeq Salami, who alighted in Lagos from the Turkish Airline with the index case, an Italian.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who declared them wanted on Monday during a press briefing, stressed that they were the yet to be reached contacts that were expected to be isolated in a bid to curtail spread of the disease.

“They are the yet to be reached two contacts from the 24th of February, 2020 Turkish flight. I appeal to members of the public who know or have any information about these two contacts to reach the Lagos State Ministry of Health through the State epidemiologist on +234 802 316 9485.

“This is a matter of national security, Lagos State Government needs your cooperation on this matter for a greater Lagos,” he said.

While giving an update on the quarantined case, Abayomi said the “index case is doing well. He is still secreting the virus but as soon as he eliminates the virus we will release him.”

On the second person who contacted the disease, the commission said “The new case was the person spending lots of time with the index case by virtue of his job, that was the project coordinator. That demonstrates the first infectious case in Nigeria but the good news is that we have the person under surveillance.”