 We don’t charge N30,000 for coronavirus test – Lagos Govt.

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Lagos State Government has refuted media reports making rounds that patients pay 30,000 Naira for the deadly coronavirus test at Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) approved Centers in the state.

It explained that the clarification had become imperative following the viral nature of the false reports and response it had generated from Nigerians owing to the sensitive nature of situation and adverse it effects of the global pandemic on Nigeria and Nigerians.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, while reacting to the claims, stressed that coronavirus test in all approved testing centres in the state are carried out free of charge, adding that the reports was misleading.

The Commissioner in a statement on Thursday, said the reports was targeted at tarnishing and discrediting health workers at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus, stressing that state’s Ministry of Health was not aware of any of the testing centres charging fees to conduct coronavirus test.

Abayomi also revealed that the government had been monitoring activities at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and other approved centers for COVID19 screening, and that cases of misconduct has not been recorded since the outbreak of the virus in the country.

“I want to state unequivocally that there is no designated COVID19 testing centre in Lagos that collects or is allowed to collect money for COVID19 test. Tests at the designated testing centres are free of charge.

“I want to assure the public that activities at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and other approved centers for COVID19 screening are effectively monitored in accordance with the strict guidelines of the Lagos State COVID-19 Response under which no fees are collected for the tests,” the statement said.

He further urged residents to reports any officials or health workers who request for fees to conduct coronavirus tests at any designated centres in the state on 08000CORONA.

Abayomi assured Lagosians that any officials found wanting or who indulge in any illegal activities will be sanctioned in line with extant provision of the law and rules guiding their duties.

“Please be assured that the Lagos State Government will discipline any health worker or personnel who indulge in such illegal activities”, the statement added.