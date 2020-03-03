LASG confirms quarantine Chinese man test negative to Coronavirus

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

Lagos State Government has disclosed that the Chinese national, earlier quarantined for shortly after his arrival at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja via an Ethiopian Airline plane, over Coronavirus has tested negative to the disease.

This came barely 24 hours after the State Government isolated the Chinese national, basically to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in Lagos.

Confirming the result, Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this on his official twitter handle n Tuesday, hinted that the test was conducted for him at the

Meanwhile, the state government has revealed that the Italian national currently in isolation has remained the only positive case of coronavirus in the country.

Earlier, representative of World Health Organization (WHO) in Nigeria, Dr. Okudor Ifeanyi, has charged Nigerians not to panic but ensure that they listen to authentic channels for information on the right things to know and do to curtail the spread of the virus.

He said: “If we do the right thing, we can collectively curtail the spread of the virus. We need to maintain good hygiene most importantly, we should always wash our hands. We don’t need to panic.”