LASG confirms eight dead bodies, 20 other victims from building collapse

The Lagos State Government has confirmed that no fewer than eight persons died and 20 occupants of a building on 60 Odo street in Obalende sustained varying degrees of injuries when the building caved in.

Of the eight deceased, the government said, six were males and that two females while 10 of the injured occupants of the building had severe injuries and were currently on admission at Lagos Island General Hospital, Lagos Island.

Confirming the development, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), added that those with minor injuries were treated and discharged on spot by the agency’s paramedics.

LASEMA, through a statement on Sunday, LASEMA spokesperson, Nosa Okunbor, stated that the building had earlier been sealed by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) for contravening the state’s physical planning law before the owner started illegal construction that led to the incident yesterday.

The agency said eye witness accounts have it that the casting of the third floor was in progress today when the building suddenly collapsed at the illegal construction site.

It said: “The increasing recorded losses where work recommenced earlier today, was attributed to the fact that, while some of the workers were busy working their shift, those who came off shift, were also at the illegal construction site relaxing before the disaster occurred.

“Further on-site investigations during LASEMA’s ongoing operation which yet to access a portion said to be occupied by some of the workers revealed that the collapsed building at the above-stated address had been sealed by the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, for obvious reasons of contraventions.

“It was also revealed that the owner of the said structure had commenced clandestine operations in the wee hours of today (Sunday), an illegal action which directly resulted to this unfortunate incident that has so far claimed to 7 lives and resulted in multiple injuries for the several rescued,” the statement said.