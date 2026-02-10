LASG closes Lagos-Abeokuta road for repairs

The Lagos State Government has announced a partial closure of the Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway to allow major repairs on deteriorated sections of the road. The works are scheduled to begin on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, and are expected to last four weeks.

The rehabilitation, overseen by the Federal Ministry of Works, will affect traffic between U-Turn Bus Stop and Sango Tollgate, covering both inbound and outbound lanes.

The planned exercise, part of the government’s broader commitment to improving transport infrastructure and road safety across the state, follows persistent wear and structural damage along the corridor, a key link between Lagos and Ogun State.

Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, announced the development in a statement on Tuesday, outlining the scope, timeline, and traffic management plan.

Osiyemi explained that the rehabilitation will be carried out in phases to minimize disruption. “The repair works will be executed in two stages, with traffic diverted in a controlled manner to ensure continuous movement while construction progresses,” he said.

Phase One will focus on the Abeokuta-bound section, where traffic from Lagos and Abule-Egba will be redirected to one side of the carriageway for lane-by-lane repairs.

Once completed, vehicles will move onto the rehabilitated portion to allow work on the remaining lanes, with minimal disruption for Lagos-bound motorists.

Phase Two, scheduled for early March, will target the Lagos-bound stretch between Obadeyi Bus Stop and Ekoro Junction. “As in Phase One, work will be executed in halves, with traffic redirected to completed sections. Motorists on the Abeokuta-bound carriageway will maintain uninterrupted movement,” Osiyemi added.

The commissioner assured the public that traffic control officers and road safety personnel will be deployed throughout the construction period to manage traffic flow and maintain order.

Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, observe traffic signs, and cooperate with officials during the repairs. Drivers are urged to exercise patience, as the project aims to ensure long-term usability and safety of the expressway.

The government reiterated that the partial closure is temporary, and full access will be restored upon completion of the rehabilitation, underscoring its commitment to safer and more efficient road networks for residents and commuters.