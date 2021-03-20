LASG closes COVID-19 vaccination desk, goes on break temporarily

The Lagos State Government has announced a temporary suspension of COVID-19 vaccination activities across the 88 designated locations during weekends, barely five days after it commenced a rollout of vaccine in the state.

It added that the first phase of the vaccination exercise would hold during weekdays across the 88 approved vaccination sites for health workers, frontline workers, and essential duty personnel.

Although the government did not state reasons for the new development, sources said that the action was to reduce the pressure on the staff administering the vaccine doses.

Suspension of the vaccination exercise was announced in a statement signed by Director, Public Affairs for Ministry of Health, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, and made available to newsmen yesterday.

The statement reads: “It’s been five days of successful COVID vaccination exercise in Lagos State and the turnout has been impressive and encouraging.

“Kindly note, however, that the vaccination exercise will hold on weekdays only i.e. Monday – Friday. As such, the vaccination exercise will not hold tomorrow, Saturday 20th, and Sunday 21st March, 2021 likewise other weekends.

“Vaccination exercise will resume fully on Monday 22nd March, 2021 in all the 88 approved vaccination sites for health workers, frontline workers, and essential duty personnel that have been identified in the first phase of the campaign”, it added.