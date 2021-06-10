LASG cautions youth against violent protest during Democracy day celebration

The Lagos State Government has cautioned youths across the state against violent protests and demonstrations during June 12 Democracy Day said to have been earmarked by some groups for march against insecurity, economic challenges and recent ban placed on operation of microblogging site, Twitter, in Nigeria by the Federal Government.

It added that though the youths have constitutional guaranteed rights to protests peacefully in calling governments attention to perceived lapses, recent events have shown that such demonstration involving younger generations are often hijacked by hoodlums to perpetrate violence and wreak havoc across the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Segun Dawodu, noted that it was important that Lagos youths shun every act of violence by possibly boycott the planned demonstration in ensuring peaceful ambience across the state as the nation celebrates this year’s Democracy Day.

The commissioner who made the appeal recently when he received members of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) Lagos State Chapter, advised against a repeat of last year’s incident especially the aftermath of Endsars protest, stressing that ongoing agitation among youths on social media should not be allowed to degenerate into chaos and public unrest.

Dawodu said that rather than protest, the youths should explore and engage the government more by employing legitimate channels to air their grievances, adding that the present administration of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has prioritized issues affecting youths not only in words but by actions.

“The Ministry of Youth and Social Development has embarked on numerous programmes and executed different projects across the State in this regard. These include the upgrading of Youth Centres with state of the art facilities across the State ,Year 2021 Interactive Session with Voluntary Youth Organisations and Youth Focused Non-Governmental Organisations and the Ministry in conjunction with UNFPA organised a Stakeholders’ Meeting on the Review and Implementation of Lagos State Youth Policy,” he said.

Furthermore, the commissioner also advised parents to watch over their children and monitor their movement in order to avoid being lured by elements with disruptive tendencies into any act capable of truncating relative peace and tranquility enjoyed by Lagosians.

On his part, Chairman, NYCN,Lagos State Chapter, Lekan Oba, assured the state government that the youths would contribute their quota in ensuring the continuity of peaceful atmosphere in the state.

