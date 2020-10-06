LASG cautions social workers, others against epileptic patients discrimination

As part of efforts to end age long myths on epilepsy, the Lagos State Government has cautioned Lagosians against stigmatising epileptic patients, just as it assured people battling with the ailment of adequate protection in the state.

It said that people with epileptic diseases suffer much stigma and discrimination in the society and that was reason the government decided to ensure more protection for them.

The Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Segun Dawodu, who gave the assurance at a virtual training programme for social workers and care givers, seek support of the public to also ensure adequate protection for epileptic patients.

At the training theme ‘Sensitisation and Training the Trainers on Epilepsy and Its Management, Dawodu said that the support government need from the public was to desist from the act of discriminating against people on the basis of any medical condition especially epileptic ailment

During the training organised organised by the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, the commissioner described epileptic as any other disease that affects people.

He said: “It is a well known fact that Epilepsy is a disease that affects people of all ages and according to research the disease is not contagious, it’s just like any other disease and moreover it’s not Infectious hence the need to stop the stigmitisation and discrimination against people suffering from this ailment”.

While noting that the virtual training was organised to create awareness on how to handle people with epilepsy cases, Dawodu stated that social workers have a huge role to play hence the need to have them well informed about the disease.

The commissioner, therefore, urged the participants to make judicious use of the training available to them while noting that the speakers selected are specialists in their field with years of experience about the disease.

Earlier, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Yewande Falugba, noted that the wellbeing of citizens leads to productivity hence the reason the ministry was creating awareness about the disease.

Falugba, during her address, stated that the Ministry deemed it fit to organise the workshop in order to improve the knowledge of social workers and care givers on how best to handle the cases of epilepsy as they have a positive role to play.

The permanent secretary noted that the virtual training is poised to be a rewarding one as seasoned experts in the field of neuropsychology will train the participants on things to know about epilepsy disease.

A leading consultant neurologist, Dr. Seyi Roberts in his address noted that epilepsy disease has been with mankind for centuries hence it’s not a new disease. He stated that contrary to opinion that epilepsy is contagious, it is a disease that is not transferable.

Roberts noted that according to research and questionnaires administered to people, about 23% of respondents stated that the disease is contagious while 11% associated it with madness. He therefore called for more education and advocacy about the disease.

Roberts appreciated the Lagos State Government for their effort in bringing the disease into light noting that it will nullify the erroneous belief in which people have about the disease.

The Chief Executive Officer, of Mary Special Needs Foundation, Adedoyin Oseni, a foundation that creates awareness about special needs especially epilepsy stated that participants will be out through the causes, prevention and management of epilepsy while noting that there has always been a long age myth shrouded with epilepsy which she noted was a wrong perception about the disease..